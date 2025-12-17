Russia has increased its grouping to 710,000 occupiers for offensive on front, - Syrskyi
The current situation on the front line remains difficult.
This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.
Number of enemy troops
According to Syrsky, in order to conduct a strategic offensive operation, the enemy has increased its forces to about 710,000 people.
"Despite significant losses, the Russian army is not giving up on continuing its offensive, even though it has not achieved any significant operational successes," he noted.
Fighting on the front lines
Syrsky gave specific examples of successful actions by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Thanks to active search and strike operations, we managed to repel the occupiers from Kupiansk and take control of almost 90 percent of the city's territory.
He focused separately on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, the enemy has been trying to capture Pokrovsk for more than 17 months. However, Ukrainian units are holding their defenses and seizing the initiative. As a result of counteroffensive actions, they regained control of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city. They also recaptured 56 square kilometers of territory in the areas of the settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne west of Pokrovsk," the commander emphasized.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that on November 20, Russian media outlets circulated a statement by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, about the alleged occupation of Kupiansk.
- However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the statement made by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gerasimov, in his report to Putin about the capture of the settlements of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Yampil in the Donetsk region.
- After that, Russian propaganda outlets also admitted that the Russian army's "capture" of Kupiansk was not true.
- On December 12, the DeepState project reported that the northwestern outskirts of the city had been cleared of Russian forces and that the occupiers in Kupiansk had been blocked.
- On the same day, December 12, President Zelensky arrived in Kupiansk.
- The National Guard brigade "Charter" stated that 200 Russian soldiers are surrounded in the city.
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