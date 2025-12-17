Russia has increased its grouping to 710,000 occupiers for offensive on front, - Syrskyi

The current situation on the front line remains difficult.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Number of enemy troops

According to Syrsky, in order to conduct a strategic offensive operation, the enemy has increased its forces to about 710,000 people.

"Despite significant losses, the Russian army is not giving up on continuing its offensive, even though it has not achieved any significant operational successes," he noted.

Watch more: FPV drones of "Khyzhak" brigade destroyed group of Russian assault troops in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO

Fighting on the front lines

Syrsky gave specific examples of successful actions by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Thanks to active search and strike operations, we managed to repel the occupiers from Kupiansk and take control of almost 90 percent of the city's territory.

He focused separately on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, the enemy has been trying to capture Pokrovsk for more than 17 months. However, Ukrainian units are holding their defenses and seizing the initiative. As a result of counteroffensive actions, they regained control of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city. They also recaptured 56 square kilometers of territory in the areas of the settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne west of Pokrovsk," the commander emphasized.

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