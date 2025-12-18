Trump on Miami talks: "I hope Ukraine moves quickly"

US President Donald Trump expects swift action from Ukraine, commenting on a new stage of talks this weekend in Miami, Florida.

Trump said this at a White House briefing, Censor.NET reports.

Talks in Florida

In the US leader’s view, there is a chance to end the fighting in Ukraine soon, though it may also happen "later".

"I hope Ukraine moves quickly, because Russia is already there (in Florida). Every time they [in Ukraine] take too long, Russia changes its mind... Last month 27,000 soldiers died. Think about that," Trump said.

At the same time, he said the two countries are "getting close to something important," apparently referring to a settlement of the war.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We expect our representatives to continue talks with US team this week

Background

Earlier, the media reported that US and Russian representatives are to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami on December 20-21 for talks with US President’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on the US "peace plan".

On December 18, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov left for Florida.

Read more: US and Russia to hold talks on war in Ukraine in Miami this weekend – Politico