US and Russia to hold talks on war in Ukraine in Miami this weekend – Politico

Representatives of the United States and Russia are expected to meet in Miami next weekend as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico, citing sources.

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Continuation of US peace efforts

The outlet says the Washington–Moscow talks will take place after discussions on U.S., Ukrainian and European security guarantees in Berlin.

As President Donald Trump’s efforts to stop the fighting have faltered, the United States has increased pressure on Ukraine to make concessions that would bring the war to an end. Plans remain fluid, but if they move ahead in the coming weeks, the White House will present the results of the latest round of talks to Russian officials who have not changed their demands, the newspaper writes.

Read more: Russia’s lack of response to progress in "peace talks" is worrying, - Nauseda

Composition of delegations

According to one person familiar with the matter, the Russian delegation is expected to include the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to represent the U.S. side.

Read more: Putin’s office stated that it had not received any signals about results of negotiations in Europe

Background

Earlier this week, Witkoff and Kushner held marathon talks in Berlin with Ukrainian and European officials to seek agreement on U.S. security guarantees for Kyiv, territorial concessions and other issues, as Washington continued to pressure Kyiv to end the war.

The United States proposed a mutual defense pledge similar to the one it has given NATO members.

Trump administration officials believe Russia will accept Western security guarantees and Ukraine’s EU membership in a final agreement.

Read more: Germany to allocate billions of euros for Ukraine’s infrastructure, - Merz

The United States said it plans to convene a group of military officials supporting Ukraine in the near future to further work out technical details on security and territory. The Miami talks between the United States and Russia appeared to be a separate initiative.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov is also expected to meet with the U.S. delegation before the U.S.–Russia talks begin, the Politico source added.