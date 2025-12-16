Russia’s lack of response to progress in "peace talks" is worrying, - Nauseda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that Russia's lack of response to Western statements on advancing peace talks on Ukraine is cause for concern.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ilta Sanomat.
Responding to a question about whether peace in Ukraine was closer, the Lithuanian president stressed that he was cautious about such assessments. According to him, Europe's participation in the negotiation process is important.
"It is important that Europe is sitting at the negotiating table, but Russia has not yet responded, and this is a little worrying," Nauseda said.
He also recalled that the Kremlin had stated that it had no specific information regarding proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine. In particular, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had not yet seen the details of NATO-style security guarantees that the US had discussed in Berlin.
Negotiations in Berlin
- We would like to remind you that on Sunday, December 14, a meeting is taking place in Berlin between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team.
- It is known that negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and the US, which are taking place in Berlin, will continue on Monday, December 15. Specific proposals under consideration are not being disclosed at this time.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced "significant progress" in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin and confirmed that another meeting will take place tomorrow.
- On December 15, negotiations between the delegations continued.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password