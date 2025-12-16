US to respond militarily in event of new Russian attack on Ukraine,- Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that security guarantees for Ukraine envisage a military response from the US in the event of renewed aggression by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Onet.

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Tusk stressed that at the meeting in Berlin, it became clear that the US, Europe and Ukraine are united in their support for Kyiv.

"It is extremely important that we, together with the Americans and Ukrainians, act as allies so that the Russians and Putin see that we cannot drive a wedge between the three sides," Tusk said.

According to him, this is the only real opportunity to convince Russia to engage in serious negotiations to end the war or at least achieve a ceasefire.

Territory is Ukraine's decision

The prime minister stressed that the issue of potential territorial concessions remains exclusively within Ukraine's competence.

"Our task is to support them in these negotiations so that there can be no question of Russia's victory in this confrontation, but this remains a difficult task," Tusk stressed.

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Security guarantees for Ukraine

Tusk noted that the US and Europe can create serious security guarantees for Ukraine, which are also important for Poland and neighbouring countries.

"I stressed that from our point of view this is important because security guarantees for Ukraine are, in a sense, security guarantees for Poland. Ukraine, which is threatened by renewed aggression, poses a great risk to Poland and to those countries that are close to the front line," the prime minister said.

He also clarified that the US had made it clear that in the event of new aggression by Russia, the response would be military, bringing security guarantees closer to the principle of Article 5 of NATO, although without direct reference to it, so as not to complicate negotiations.

"It is similar to Article 5, but I would not refer to it directly, as this could complicate further negotiations. However, the statement we heard today does have far-reaching consequences," Tusk concluded.

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