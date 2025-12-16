Trump: We’re closer to peace in Ukraine now than we have been ever

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine is now closer to peace than ever before.

He made this statement during a medal ceremony in the Oval Office, according to Sky News, as reported by Censor.NET.

Peace is closer

"I think we're closer now than we have been ever," said the head of the White House.

Read more: US peace plan envisages Ukraine’s accession to EU by 2027, - FT

Conversation with European leaders

Trump said that today he had a "very good conversation with European leaders involving the war with Russia and Ukraine."

"We had a very good conversation an hour ago with the European leaders involving the war with Russia and Ukraine. We had a very good discussion, things are seemingly going well but we've been saying that for a long time," the US leader said.

Trump noted that he had a "long conversation" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Germany, Italy, NATO, Finland, France, Great Britain, Poland, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

"We had a very good discussion, things are seemingly going well. Things have been going along pretty well. We're having tremendous support from European leaders, they want to get it ended also," he said.

He added that Russia also allegedly wants the war to end.

"At this moment, Russia wants to get it ended. The problem is, they all want to get it ended and then all of a sudden they won't. And Ukraine wants to get it ended, and then all of a sudden they won't. We have to get them on the same page but I think that's working... a very good talk." the US president said.

Read more: Trump declined to comment on what "free economic zone" in Donbas might look like

Negotiations in Berlin

Read more: Germany to allocate billions of euros for Ukraine’s infrastructure, - Merz