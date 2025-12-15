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Zelenskyy’s meeting with American delegation in Berlin started, - media
The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the American delegation in Berlin has already begun.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported to the "Suspilne" publication by a source in the Ukrainian delegation.
What is known?
As noted, yesterday a Ukrainian delegation led by Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin for a meeting with US representatives to discuss a "peace plan" to end the war.
The negotiations were attended by the heads of the NSDC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the OP and the General Staff on the Ukrainian side, as well as Kushner, Grinkevich and Witkoff on the US side.
Negotiations in Berlin
- On Sunday, 14 December, a meeting between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team took place in Berlin.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was also present at the talks.
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