US puts pressure and not ready to compromise with Ukraine on peace deal, - Wall Street Journal

Photo: колаж РБК-Україна

Representatives of the American delegation in negotiations with Ukraine are unwilling to compromise and are exerting pressure to reach a peace agreement by the end of the year. However, there are currently significant differences between the parties.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

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Tug of war

According to the publication, negotiations between Ukraine and its Western partners have turned into a tug-of-war, even without Russia's participation at the negotiating table.

Washington insists on quick decisions, while Zelenskyy and his European supporters argue that there are still significant differences that need to be resolved.

It is also noted that the talks will continue today, and several European leaders are expected to join them.

Read more: Framework plan includes clause on a ceasefire, - Zelenskyy

Key disputes

According to the Wall Street Journal, one of the key points of dispute is Ukraine's resistance to Washington's call to withdraw its troops from part of eastern Donbas. European and Ukrainian officials insist on a clear definition of US actions in the event of Russia violating the peace agreement and attacking Ukraine again.

Both issues will be the focus of talks in Berlin.

After the talks ended late last night, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff said that both sides had held in-depth discussions on the peace plan.

"A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," he said.

A WSJ source familiar with the talks in Berlin described them as difficult, saying that the American side appeared unwilling to compromise on its draft peace agreement.

Read more: Witkoff reported "lot of progress" in negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations

What preceded it?

On Sunday, 14 December, a meeting between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team took place in Berlin.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was also present at the talks.

The talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations lasted five hours. They will continue on Monday, 15 December. Specific proposals under consideration are not being disclosed at this time.

Read more: Talks between Ukrainian and American delegations lasted five hours and will continue on 15 December (updated)