Framework plan includes clause on a ceasefire, - Zelenskyy

Kyiv and Washington are working on a framework for a peaceful settlement consisting of 20 points and providing for the introduction of a ceasefire at the final stage.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The issue of a ceasefire

Zelenskyy was asked whether Ukraine was considering the possibility of reaching an interim but practical solution at the summit with the US in Berlin that could immediately change the security situation on the ground.

"Absolutely, because we are considering a 20-point framework plan, which ends with a ceasefire. A ceasefire will definitely change the security situation on the ground," the president replied.

He noted that at this time, respect is demanded exclusively for power, not for values. Because if we talk about honesty, values, and respect for international law, the Russians should have been condemned.

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What preceded it?