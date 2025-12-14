Framework plan includes clause on a ceasefire, - Zelenskyy
Kyiv and Washington are working on a framework for a peaceful settlement consisting of 20 points and providing for the introduction of a ceasefire at the final stage.
This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
The issue of a ceasefire
Zelenskyy was asked whether Ukraine was considering the possibility of reaching an interim but practical solution at the summit with the US in Berlin that could immediately change the security situation on the ground.
"Absolutely, because we are considering a 20-point framework plan, which ends with a ceasefire. A ceasefire will definitely change the security situation on the ground," the president replied.
He noted that at this time, respect is demanded exclusively for power, not for values. Because if we talk about honesty, values, and respect for international law, the Russians should have been condemned.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Witkoff and Kushner would hold talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders in Berlin.
- Earlier it was reported that on Saturday, December 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
- The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.
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