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I am not clinging to my seat, MPs will work out options for holding elections, - Zelenskyy
In the near future, members of parliament must prepare possible scenarios for organising and conducting presidential elections in Ukraine.
This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
The issue of elections
"I am not clinging to my seat. I believe that Ukraine must be prepared for any developments," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that he had asked partners for help with the security situation during the elections.
"And I told the deputies to prepare options on how to implement this if the situation develops in this way. They must work out options for holding elections in the near future," the president added.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Trump said that Ukraine should hold elections. Perhaps Zelensky would win.
- In turn, Zelenskyy replied that he was ready for this.
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