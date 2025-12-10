In snap elections, Zelenskyy will compete with spoilers. Zaluzhnyi, Budanov and Biletskyi will not be there, - Portnikov

Provided that elections are held in Ukraine under security guarantees from the US and Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a better chance of winning than in any other post-war elections.

This was stated by renowned journalist Vitalyi Portnikov on his YouTube channel, according to Censor.NET.

He doubts that "real competitors to Zelenskyy" will be able to run in the campaign under martial law.

"It is unlikely that Valeryi Zaluzhnyi will resign from his position as ambassador to the UK to participate in the elections, Kyrylo Budanov will leave his position as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, and Andrii Biletskyi will leave the front. None of this will happen. Most likely, it will be a conditional election campaign in which Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spoilers will participate," Portnikov emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine should hold elections. Maybe Zelenskyy would win, - Trump

In view of this, according to the journalist, Zelenskyy may propose holding elections effectively during martial law.

What preceded it?