Talks between Ukrainian and American delegations lasted five hours and will continue on 15 December (updated)

Negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and the United States, which are taking place in Berlin, will continue on Monday, 15 December. Specific proposals under consideration are not being disclosed at this time.

This was reported by the German publication Handelsblatt, according to Censor.NET.

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The US "recognised the prospects for success"

According to the publication, the US has "preliminarily recognised the prospects for success" in the Berlin talks, as evidenced by the fact that President Donald Trump sent a delegation to Germany.

At the same time, Moscow "views the negotiations with suspicion."

Putin's foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said before the start of the talks in Berlin that the contribution of Europeans and Ukraine to Donald Trump's "peace plan" "is unlikely to be constructive."

The publication emphasises that scepticism about the Kremlin's intentions is heightened by the actions of the Russian army. In particular, on 14 December, on the eve of the talks, Russia launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Update

Later, the Office of the President of Ukraine informed "Suspilne" that the talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Berlin lasted more than five hours. The parties agreed to continue their work tomorrow morning.

No other details are known at this time.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump’s representatives began in Berlin. PHOTOS

Negotiations in Berlin

As a reminder, on Sunday, 14 December, a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team is taking place in Berlin.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also present at the talks.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has already arrived in Germany: We are counting on constructive negotiations with US. VIDEO