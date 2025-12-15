Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties has risen to 14, including 6-year-old child. PHOTOS (updated)

On Sunday, 14 December, Russian troops launched a series of drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has risen to 11.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the National Police of the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Censor.NET.

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11 victims

"The number of people injured as a result of the occupiers' drone attack has risen to 11. Among the injured are a child, police officers, and State Emergency Service employees. Police and other relevant services continue to work at the scene," the police said.

The injured 6-year-old child was given medical assistance, Fedorov said.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the facts of armed aggression, with legal classification under Part 1 of Article 438 (War Crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Updated information

At 17:10, Fedorov reported that the number of victims of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia had risen to 14.

"Fourteen people have already sought medical help as a result of today's hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims," the official said.

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What preceded it?

We remind you that on the morning of 14 December, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. There were reports of casualties.

See more: Russian troops hit supermarket in Zaporizhia: 6 injured, including child, attack continues (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS