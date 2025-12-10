Within framework of peace process, Ukraine insists on formula of "all for all" exchange, - Lubinets

Within the framework of the peace process and humanitarian track, Ukraine insists on the return of all its citizens—prisoners of war, civilian hostages, and deported children.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, during a conversation with journalists.

He noted that the Ukrainian delegation held three rounds of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey, where Deputy Ombudsman Yuriy Kovbasa was an official member of the delegation and led negotiations on humanitarian issues.

"Before traveling to Geneva and the United States, I had a conversation lasting more than two hours with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who heads the Ukrainian delegation. We worked separately on humanitarian issues," Lubinets said.

Exchange "all for all"

According to him, during each meeting, the Ukrainian side primarily raises humanitarian issues.

"The first is to carry out exchange processes, including using the 'all for all' formula. The second is to return all Ukrainian children," said the ombudsman.

Lubinets emphasized that Ukraine is ready for data verification and additional communication, but the principle of returning absolutely all citizens remains unchanged.

"The formula 'all for all' in the Ukrainian interpretation means the return of all Ukrainian citizens - prisoners of war and civilian hostages. We do not separate them," he added.

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Trials of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian Federation

The Commissioner also stated that Russia's opening of criminal proceedings against Ukrainian prisoners of war violates the Geneva Convention.

"We demand that such actions by the Russian Federation be recognized as a violation of the Geneva Convention. It expressly prohibits the initiation of criminal proceedings against prisoners of war," he stressed.

Civilians in TOT

International humanitarian law also prohibits the detention of civilians who remain in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"We have legal grounds to demand the return of all Ukrainian citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories," Lubinets concluded.