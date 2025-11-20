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Volunteer fighter from United States and his comrades capture occupiers in Luhansk region: "On your knees, please". VIDEO
Bruce, an American volunteer fighter from the 63rd Mechanised Brigade assault group, captured Russian occupiers together with his comrades during the clearing of the Serebryanskyi Forest in the Luhansk region.
The video was released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The soldier addressed the occupier in Ukrainian and persuaded him to surrender.
Some of the Russian soldiers complained of injuries during their capture.
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