US peace plan envisages Ukraine’s accession to EU by 2027, - FT

Ukraine may join the EU as early as 1 January 2027, according to an accelerated proposal being discussed as part of US-mediated peace talks to end the war. This will lead to a review of the bloc's accession procedures.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Accession as early as 2026

According to FT sources, such a rapid pace of accession will overturn the EU's approach to accepting new members and force Brussels to rethink the entire process.

They recalled that the current EU system provides for phased access to voting rights, benefits and funds.

Read more: EU and Ukraine have unveiled plan of 10 key reforms for progress towards membership

Peace process

Officials who support Ukraine's membership in the EU say that including such a clause in the peace agreement will make membership a fait accompli for Kyiv.

In this case, the EU will consider that it cannot disrupt the peace process by opposing a quick timeline.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump could force Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to lift his veto on Ukraine's accession, the FT added.

Read more: Budrys: "Ukraine’s membership in EU is prerequisite for European security"