Budrys: "Ukraine’s membership in EU is prerequisite for European security"

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys emphasized that EU enlargement is a geopolitical tool for the continent that helps ensure peace and security in Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

According to him, Ukraine and Moldova are currently at the forefront of the enlargement process, and their progress towards EU membership must be clearly reflected in the Community's decisions.

"Ukraine's membership in the EU is a necessary condition for European security. It is also one of the elements of Ukraine's security guarantees," Budrys noted.

He added that the EU must send clear and consistent signals regarding Ukraine's integration so that Ukrainians can see the prospect of membership and implement the necessary reforms more effectively.

Budrys also stressed that EU enlargement will be one of the key priorities of Lithuania's presidency of the EU Council in 2027.

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