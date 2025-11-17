Ukraine must carry out deep reforms on its path to EU, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union will be a difficult process and will require serious reforms, particularly in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET, citing I-U.

"I would like to emphasize once again that Ukraine belongs to the European family not only because of its geographical location, but also because of its values, history, and courage. The path to the European Union will be difficult. It will require effort and deep reforms, particularly in the areas of the rule of law, transparency, governance, and the fight against corruption," Macron said.

He also stated that he believes "in the determination of the Ukrainian people to carry out these reforms" and "in President Zelenskyy, who will implement them."

Read more: Mindichgate may hinder Ukraine’s EU accession – La Repubblica

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