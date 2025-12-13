Trump declined to comment on what "free economic zone" in Donbas might look like

US President Donald Trump believes that the peace agreement for Ukraine promoted by the US could work. According to him, many people want this.

He told reporters about this during an event at the White House, according to Censor.NET.

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About the peace agreement

"We'll see what happens. We are working to see if we can reach an agreement now. We will find out soon," said the American leader.

At the same time, he refused to answer questions about the creation of a "free economic zone" in Donbas.

"I don't want to do that (comment, ed.) right now. It's a very complicated situation. It will work. Many people want it to work. All I want is to stop the deaths of 25,000 people a month," said the US president.

Read more: Hegseth removed Driscoll from peace talks on Ukraine, - Telegraph

What preceded this?

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the American side wants a "free economic zone" to be created in the Donetsk region.

Read more: US peace plan envisages Ukraine’s accession to EU by 2027, - FT