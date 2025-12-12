Hegseth removed Driscoll from peace talks on Ukraine, - Telegraph

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has removed US Army Commander Dan Driscoll from participation in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Telegraph, according to Censor.NET.

After visiting Kyiv, where he presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a 28-point American peace plan, Driscoll was supposed to return to the Ukrainian capital in two weeks for further consultations, but this did not happen.

He was also expected to attend a meeting between Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, but the trip was cancelled again.

Read more: Trump enlists unofficial mediators for "peace deal" on Ukraine, - CNN

"Our delegation was surprised," a Ukrainian official told the Telegraph, suggesting that Driscoll had "not been allowed to come". Another source said: "It was clear that he was pushing too hard, so he was slapped on the wrists."

According to the Telegraph, the general's removal may be linked to a struggle between different influential groups in the US for control over the negotiations. Driscoll himself and Vice President J.D. Vance are said to be part of one group. The other is led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

At the same time, the actual negotiations are being conducted by Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Read more: Zelenskyy on "free economic zone" in Donbas: Ukraine will not accept compromise from US