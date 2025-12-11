Zelenskyy on "free economic zone" in Donbas: Ukraine will not accept compromise from US

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the US's "compromise vision" regarding control over Donbas in the event of a peace deal must be fair to Ukraine.

The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on 11 December, as quoted by "Babel", as reported by Censor.NET.

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Territorial issues regarding Donbas

According to him, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine have to leave, the Russian army should not enter.

"Regarding the 20 points: there are positions on which questions remain. In particular, on the subject of territories — this is very sensitive. The Russians want the whole of Donbas, but we, of course, do not accept this. And the Americans are looking for some kind of format. They discussed the issue of a "free economic zone". The Americans call it that, and the Russians call it a 'demilitarised zone'. Our position in plan: it is fair to stay where we are, i.e. on the contact line. Discussions are currently ongoing between these positions," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: US proposes demilitarised zone without requiring Russia to leave Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - FT

According to him, the Americans see it this way: Ukrainian troops withdraw from the Donetsk region, and the compromise is that Russian troops do not enter this territory of Donetsk.

"They don't know who will control this territory, which they already call a 'free economic zone' or 'demilitarised zone'," the head of state noted.

Monitoring is needed

He noted that there is a very fair question regarding this "free economic zone": if the Ukrainian army withdraws, as required, why is the other side not required to withdraw the same distance in the other direction? There are also questions regarding management in these territories and other issues. Therefore, discussions on this matter are still ongoing.

Read more: Peace agreements on Ukraine cannot be adopted without taking into account interests of EU and NATO, - Merz

He gave an example that if Ukraine withdraws 5 or 10 km from Donetsk Oblast, Russia must also withdraw the same distance. As in other wars, this requires monitoring.

"The Ukrainian people will decide on [territorial] issues. Either through elections or a referendum. A lot depends on our army right now. What the Ukrainian military can hold back, how they can hold their ground, where they can destroy the occupiers. This affects the entire diplomatic structure," Zelenskyy added.