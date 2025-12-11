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Peace agreements on Ukraine cannot be adopted without taking into account interests of EU and NATO, - Merz

German Chancellor Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated his principled position on the parameters for an acceptable end-of-war agreement between Russia and Ukraine, in which Donald Trump's administration plays a key role.

He made this statement on his X, according to Censor.NET.

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Merz stressed that any peace agreement must be "truly reliable" and include legal and material guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, the decision should also take into account the security interests of the European Union.

"There can be no peace at the expense of the interests of the EU or NATO, and no peace agreed over our heads," the chancellor said.

He stressed that Germany's position remains unchanged: Europe must be a full participant in decisions concerning its security.

Read more: 28-point peace plan no longer exists. New "plan 20" has really changed situation, - Wadephul

What preceded this?

Read more: European leaders have sent Trump proposals for peace plan, negotiations with US may take place this weekend, - Merz

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NATO (2205) USA (7167) European Union (3479) Friedrich Merz (236)
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