Peace agreements on Ukraine cannot be adopted without taking into account interests of EU and NATO, - Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated his principled position on the parameters for an acceptable end-of-war agreement between Russia and Ukraine, in which Donald Trump's administration plays a key role.
He made this statement on his X, according to Censor.NET.
Merz stressed that any peace agreement must be "truly reliable" and include legal and material guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, the decision should also take into account the security interests of the European Union.
"There can be no peace at the expense of the interests of the EU or NATO, and no peace agreed over our heads," the chancellor said.
He stressed that Germany's position remains unchanged: Europe must be a full participant in decisions concerning its security.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
- US President Donald Trump said that his conversation today with the leaders of Germany, France and the UK took place in a rather tense atmosphere.
- According to The Wall Street Journal, over the past few weeks, the White House has sent its European colleagues a series of documents outlining the US vision for Ukraine's recovery and Russia's return to the global economy.
- It is also known that Ukraine has provided the US presidential administration with a response to each point of the latest draft of the American peace plan.
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