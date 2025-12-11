28-point peace plan no longer exists. New "plan 20" has really changed situation, - Wadephul

As part of efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, progress has been made in formulating key principles, meaning that the 28-point plan proposed by the United States no longer exists.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin at an event organised by the Munich Security Conference.

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New "Plan 20"

"Plan 28" no longer exists. We had some influence on it. When it was made public, we had the opportunity to talk to the Americans... Now we have a new plan - 'Plan 20', which has really changed the situation," said Wadephul.

He specified that he had the opportunity to discuss these issues with Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio and others.

Wadephul said that as part of efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, progress had been made in formulating key principles together with the Ukrainian side.

Read more: European leaders have sent Trump proposals for peace plan, negotiations with US may take place this weekend, - Merz

"This includes, in particular, ensuring that the war ends in such a way that Ukraine remains sovereign, independent and protected from future Russian aggression," he explained.

Russia shows no real willingness to negotiate

The German Foreign Minister noted that while Ukraine has demonstrated "impressive flexibility," above all its readiness for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, Russia has yet to show any real willingness to negotiate. Wadephul described Russia's current position as follows: if we do not get for free what we have been unable to obtain in eleven years of war, then we will not talk at all.

Read more: Ukraine sends revised peace plan to US – Bloomberg

"This is not a serious negotiating position. At the same time, it is a strong reminder that this war will probably only end when Putin feels that the consequences of continuing it have become too painful... if it is absolutely clear that we, as Europeans, and of course the United States as well, will support Ukraine, that we will be able, especially at the next European Council, to take advantage of Russian sovereign assets," he said.

It would be great to reach a deal before Christmas

Wadephul also noted that it would be truly wonderful to reach an agreement before Christmas — the best Christmas gift for everyone, especially for the suffering people of Ukraine. But the decision must be sustainable, he stressed, citing an example from his country's history when weak politicians agreed to a peace treaty (with Hitler's Germany) that was not necessary at the time.

Read more: Ukraine gave Kushner response to US peace plan, - Axios

"We, as Europeans, know what it means to have a peace deal that is acceptable and tolerable for the people of Ukraine and which, in a sense, is part of the guarantees we all need for the future so that we do not face new Russian aggression," said Wadephul.

In addition, the minister recalled that this year Germany has become Ukraine's largest partner in both military and non-military aid and called on "more allies in Europe to take urgent action."

Read more: Trump: 82% of Ukrainians "demand peace agreement"