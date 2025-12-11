European leaders have sent Trump proposals for peace plan, negotiations with US may take place this weekend, - Merz

European leaders have submitted proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine to US President Donald Trump, and negotiations with the US administration may take place as early as this weekend.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday in Berlin at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The document was sent late in the afternoon

He noted that yesterday afternoon he had a detailed telephone conversation with President Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer. The parties discussed the upcoming process over the next few days.

"We proposed that we, together with the US administration, finalise the discussion of the documents. This was a proposal that he was not aware of at the time of our telephone conversation, as it was sent to the Americans later. We did indeed send this document late in the afternoon, and it concerned territorial concessions that Ukraine could accept. But this was a question that the Ukrainian president and the Ukrainian people had to answer. And that is exactly what we told President Trump," Merz said.

Negotiations with the US may take place over the weekend

He noted that if the process continues "as we imagine it, negotiations with the US administration will take place over the weekend, and at the beginning of next week, a meeting may take place in Berlin."

"Whether the US administration will participate in this meeting depends largely on the documents we are working on at the moment. I am quite confident that we will succeed, and during a telephone conversation with President Trump, I really got the clear impression that he is ready to embark on this path with us because he knows that Europeans want to be heard in their interests. I made this clear during our conversation yesterday, and it was a very constructive conversation. We really showed respect for each other's points of view," said the German Chancellor.

See also: Zelensky announces three documents to end the war

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