Merz, Starmer and Macron discuss peace in Ukraine with Trump

On Wednesday, the German Chancellor, British Prime Minister and French President held a telephone conversation with the US President on ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

This was reported by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"The heads of the four states and governments discussed the status of negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine. Intensive work on the peace plan will continue in the coming days," the German government spokesman said.

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According to him, the leaders agreed that this is a "decisive moment for Ukraine and common security in the Euro-Atlantic space."

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US peace plan: what is known

The White House administration has drafted a framework document proposed as a basis for ending the war. Its first version contained 28 points. The plan aims to end the war under conditions that include compromises by Ukraine, security guarantees, political arrangements and certain concessions.

According to open sources, the plan provides, among other things, for:

the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from part of the territories in Donbas, including some areas currently controlled by Ukraine;

limiting or reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the first version of the plan envisaged cutting the size of the army;

giving up key categories of weapons and scaling back military support from the United States;

granting Russian the status of an official state language in Ukraine and giving special status to a religion/church (including legalising a structure linked to the Russian church);

providing Ukraine with security guarantees, similar to arrangements enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is signed.

After criticism and discussions, both from Ukraine and from European allies, some of the points have been revised: the new version now has not 28, but around 20 points.

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States are holding consultations in an attempt to further refine the text and agree on the basic principles of a peace settlement.

However, part of the plan’s terms, especially territorial concessions and limits on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are viewed by the Ukrainian side as unacceptable without substantial changes.