Trump’s policies undermine unity between US and Europe, - Pope

The Pope has expressed the opinion that Donald Trump's policies are aimed at weakening the partnership between the United States and European countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky news.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What does the Pope think about Trump's comments?

Pope Leo XIV commented on recent statements by US leader Donald Trump, in which he said that Europe is in decline and has weak leaders.

"I think unfortunately some parts of that I have seen make a huge change in what was for many, many years a true alliance between Europe and the United States, he added

See more: Orban discusses Hungary’s ’anti-war efforts’ to end war in Ukraine with Pope. PHOTO

Peace plan

Asked by a journalist if he thinks the US peace plan for Ukraine is fair, the pontiff said he'd "rather not comment on that".

"So, it’s a programme that President Trump and his advisers put together. He’s the president of the United States. He has the right to do that, but it has a number of things in it that I think, while perhaps many people in the United States would be in agreement, I think many others would see things in a different way," said the Pope.

Read more: Merz on new US national security strategy: Europe must become more independent

What preceded it?

Previously, Trump said this about Europe: They talk too much and do nothing. In turn, the Pope called for a just peace after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Other statements by Trump

Read more: Ukraine and Europe have worked out steps to end war. Ready to present them to United States – Zelenskyy