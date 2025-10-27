Orban discusses Hungary’s ’anti-war efforts’ to end war in Ukraine with Pope. PHOTO

During a meeting with Pope Leo XIV, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked for support in his country's "anti-war efforts".

Orban reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Prime Minister, he discussed Hungary’s "anti-war initiatives" aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and asked for the Pope’s support for these efforts during a private audience at the Vatican.

As Vatican News reports, the Holy See’s press service stated that during the talks, both sides emphasized the "strong bilateral relations" between the Vatican and Hungary. Particular attention was given to the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and European issues.

