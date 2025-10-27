Orban: Trump’s sanctions against Russian oil are mistake

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that US sanctions against major Russian oil companies were a mistake, as Hungary is heavily dependent on energy supplies from Russia.

He said this in an interview with La Reppubblica, Censor.NET reports.

Orban noted that he would soon travel to Washington, D.C., to discuss sanctions with U.S. President Donald Trump. According to him, Hungary is looking for ways to maintain the stability of its economy.

"We are thinking about how to build a sustainable system for my country's economy, because Hungary is very dependent on Russian oil and gas. Without them, energy prices will skyrocket, which will cause a shortage of our reserves," Orban said.

When asked whether Trump was too tough in his policy, the Hungarian prime minister said: "From the Hungarian point of view, yes. So we will try to find a way out, especially for Hungary."

What preceded it?

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the U.S. was going to announce a significant increase in sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the US Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions against major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious readiness to engage in a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent believes that Trump's new sanctions will reduce Russia's oil revenues by 30%.