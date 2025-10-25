Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for tougher sanctions against Russia: aggressor’s economy will not withstand urden

Ukraine's allies must exert greater pressure on Russia through sanctions to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in an interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET, citing European Truth.

The pressure on the aggressor must be intensified

In particular, Valtonen said that the recent move by the US and Europe to tighten sanctions against Russia was "extremely important."

However, we simply have to increase the pressure. Unfortunately, we seem unable to change Russia's imperial goals, but we must be able to change their calculations," she said.

The Russian economy is suffering because of the war

The Finnish Foreign Minister also stressed that war costs a lot of money, and "we can already see that Russia's real economy is truly unable to withstand this burden."

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Finland had joined the PURL program with a contribution of €100 million. Valtonen also noted that Putin does not want peace, so the West must help Ukraine.