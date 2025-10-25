Sanctions alone are not enough: Putin cannot be stopped without weapons for Ukraine - Sky News

US President Donald Trump has announced new sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies. This move is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Moscow over its aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Sky News.

European support, but limited effect

Washington's European allies quickly backed the initiative. Some countries that had been trading with Russia started to cut back on cooperation. At the same time, experts warn that sanctions alone won't be enough to force the Kremlin to end the war.

Sanctions alone will not force Putin to stop the war. Ukraine must receive more weapons, more support, and more guarantees," emphasized Oleksandr Koliandr, senior researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Allies agree on further action, while the Kremlin is confident of victory

Against the backdrop of new sanctions, coordination between allies on both sides of the Atlantic is intensifying. Leaders of the Coalition of the Willing met in London to discuss the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine and the possible unfreezing of Russian assets to finance Kyiv's defense.

Despite economic pressure, Moscow, according to analysts, has not lost faith in its own superiority.

"Putin and the Kremlin are almost certain that they will win the war. They believe that if they continue to apply pressure, Ukraine may collapse," Koliandr said.

Although Trump has stated his intention to act as a mediator in peace talks, observers emphasize that Putin will not take any agreements seriously as long as he believes victory is possible.

"It may take much more than sanctions against a few oil companies to convince Putin that continuing this war is not in his interests," the publication concluded.