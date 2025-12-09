Trump on Europe: They talk too much and do nothing
US President Donald Trump believes that European countries should support Ukraine.
The US leader said this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.
Trump on Europe
The president noted that he is friends with all European leaders, but that there are both good and bad leaders among them.
"But they are not doing a good job, Europe is not doing a good job in many areas. They talk too much and do nothing. We are talking about Ukraine. They talk, but do nothing. And the war just goes on and on, it has been going on for four years now," he said.
Other statements by Trump
- Donald Trump said in an interview with Politico that Russia has a stronger negotiating position.
- According to him, Ukraine should hold presidential elections.
- He also condemned EU leaders for their inability to stop the war and migration.
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