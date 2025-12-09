Trump on Europe: They talk too much and do nothing

US President Donald Trump believes that European countries should support Ukraine.

The US leader said this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.

Trump on Europe

The president noted that he is friends with all European leaders, but that there are both good and bad leaders among them.

"But they are not doing a good job, Europe is not doing a good job in many areas. They talk too much and do nothing. We are talking about Ukraine. They talk, but do nothing. And the war just goes on and on, it has been going on for four years now," he said.

Read more: Europe warns Zelenskyy against deal without serious security guarantees from US and withdrawal of troops from Donbas - Bloomberg

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