Ukraine and Europe have worked out steps to end war. Ready to present them to United States – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine and Europe have already further elaborated steps to end the war and are ready to present them to the United States.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to the president, today they discussed with Ukraine’s negotiating team the results of the work done in London the previous day at the level of national security advisers of European partners.

"This is exactly what we agreed on yesterday at the level of leaders.

We are working very actively on all components of possible steps to end the war. The Ukrainian and European components have already been worked through in greater detail, and we are ready to present them to our partners in America," the statement reads.

Read more: Trump will abandon peace initiative if he sees no progress, - Whitaker

Zelenskyy said that together with the United States, Ukraine expects to make the possible steps as workable as possible, as quickly as possible.

"We are interested in a genuine peace and are in constant contact with America. And as our partners on the negotiating teams rightly note, everything depends on whether Russia is ready to take effective steps to stop the bloodshed and prevent the war from flaring up again. In the near future, we will be ready to send the revised documents to the United States. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

Read more: Trump on "peace plan": It would be good if Zelenskyy read it

Background

Trump claimed that Russia had allegedly agreed to his "peace plan", while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not even read the document.

The US leader later repeated that Zelenskyy had allegedly still not read the proposed draft peace agreement.

Read more: Positions coordinated: Zelenskyy held talks with NATO and EU