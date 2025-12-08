Little disappointed with Zelenskyy: he has not read "peace plan," - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Russia had allegedly agreed to his "peace plan," while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not even read the document.

According to Censor.NET, citing White House broadcast, this was discussed during a press conference at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington.

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Responding to a journalist's question about the next steps in possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Trump said he was "a little disappointed" with Zelenskyy. According to him, Moscow has allegedly already agreed to Washington's proposed plan, while Kyiv has not.

"We spoke with President Putin and with Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelenskyy. And I must say that I am a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy has not yet read the proposal. That was a few hours ago. His people approved it, but he did not.

Russia agrees with this. Russia, I think, would like to get the whole country, if you think about it. But Russia, as I understand it, agrees with the peace plan. But I'm not sure Zelenskyy agrees with it. His team supports it, but he hasn't read it," Trump said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: American representatives are aware of Ukraine’s basic positions, we continue to work

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday, 6 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The conversation focused on issues of territory and security guarantees for Ukraine.

The US peace plan: what is known

The White House administration has prepared a framework document that is proposed as a basis for ending the war. The first version contained 28 points. The plan aims to call for an end to the war on terms that include compromises from Ukraine, security guarantees, political agreements and certain concessions.

According to publicly available information, the plan includes, among other things:

withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of the Donbas region, even those currently controlled by Ukraine;

restriction or reduction of Ukraine's armed forces – the first version of the plan proposed reducing the size of the army;

renunciation of key categories of weapons and reduction of military support from the United States;

equating the Russian language with the status of an official state language in Ukraine and granting special status to religion/the church (the legalisation of a structure associated with the Russian church is mentioned);

providing Ukraine with security guarantees – similar to the provisions enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is concluded.

After criticism and discussions - both from Ukraine and from European allies - some of the points have been changed: the new version now has about 20 points instead of 28.

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States are holding consultations to try to "finalise" the text and agree on the basic principles of a peaceful settlement.

However, some of the plan's conditions — particularly territorial concessions and restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine — are considered unacceptable by the Ukrainian side without significant changes.

Read more: Donald Trump Jr. does not rule out that his father may withdraw from peace process regarding Ukraine