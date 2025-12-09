Positions coordinated: Zelenskyy held talks with NATO and EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Union leaders to discuss key diplomatic issues.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in his nightly address, published on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Head of State emphasised that the negotiations were productive and aimed at strengthening international support for Ukraine.

Read more: Ending Russia’s war against Ukraine is not in China’s interest – Zelenskyy

Key highlights of the meeting

During the meeting, Zelenskyy informed Rutte, European Council President António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the progress of cooperation with the United States. The discussion focused on steps to achieve a just peace, security guarantees, and strengthening Ukraine's resilience in the face of Russian aggression.

According to the president, the parties discussed in detail the work with American partners within the diplomatic track. They separately discussed the PURL initiative and the reparations loan, which are intended to strengthen financial and political support for Ukraine.

"We have coordinated our positions on all issues. We are acting in a coordinated and constructive manner. Thank you for the meeting and for your support!" Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy touches down in Brussels for talks with EU and NATO leaders

NATO's response

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte gave a positive assessment of the results of the negotiations and emphasised the Alliance's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. In a comment on X social media, he noted that the meeting with Zelenskyy and EU leaders was another step towards strengthening unity on the path to a just peace.

Rutte stressed the importance of further joint decisions that would ensure stability and security in Europe.

After the meetings in Brussels, Zelenskyy will travel to Italy, where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on 9 December.

Read more: Idea of swapping temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk region and ZNPP, proposed by partners, is not being considered, – Zelenskyy