Zelenskyy on meeting with EU leaders in London: Agreed on common position on security guarantees
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom in London on December 8.
The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
What was discussed
Zelensky thanked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for organizing the meeting and for their personal contributions to the path toward peace.
"Today, we discussed our joint diplomatic work with the American side in detail and agreed on a common position regarding the importance of security guarantees, reconstruction, and next steps. We also discussed further defense support for Ukraine separately," the president added.
What preceded it?
- President Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to London.
- It was reported that the president will hold talks with Starmer, Macron, and Merz today. A meeting with Rutte is also planned.
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