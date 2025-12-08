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Zelenskyy on meeting with EU leaders in London: Agreed on common position on security guarantees

Zelenskyy’s meeting with EU leaders in London: what was discussed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom in London on December 8.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

What was discussed

Zelensky thanked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for organizing the meeting and for their personal contributions to the path toward peace.

"Today, we discussed our joint diplomatic work with the American side in detail and agreed on a common position regarding the importance of security guarantees, reconstruction, and next steps. We also discussed further defense support for Ukraine separately," the president added.

Read more: After talks in London, Merz makes statement on Ukraine: Our support will not waver

What preceded it?

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UK (1390) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9214) Macron Emmanuel (528) Keir Starmer (186) Friedrich Merz (236)
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