After talks in London, Merz makes statement on Ukraine: "Our support will not waver"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has assured that support for Ukraine from key European partners remains unchanged.

As reported by Censor.NET, he made the statement after the talks between the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Ukraine in London had concluded.

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Support for Ukraine remains a priority for European leaders

In a post on the social network X, Merz stressed that Ukraine’s future is inseparable from Europe’s future.

According to him, the participants discussed steps to strengthen joint efforts in the field of security and support for Ukraine’s defence. The chancellor emphasised that there should be no doubts about continued assistance to Ukraine, either among partners or among adversaries.

"The fate of Ukraine is the fate of Europe. We are here to determine how to step up our efforts. No one should have any doubts: our support will not waver," Merz said.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s meeting with Macron, Merz and Starmer ends: leaders refuse to comment to media

No comments for the media

Earlier, we reported that the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron, Merz and Starmer had ended.

The four leaders refused to answer any questions from journalists.

Starmer and Zelenskyy then returned to the UK prime minister’s residence for further one-on-one talks, while Macron and Merz left Downing Street on foot.

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with Rutte, von der Leyen and Costa: they will discuss peace efforts

Background

President Zelenskyy arrived in London on a visit.

It was reported that the president would hold talks with Starmer, Macron and Merz today. A meeting with Rutte is also planned.

It is known that Zelenskyy held a meeting with Merz, Macron and Starmer

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with Rutte, von der Leyen and Costa: they will discuss peace efforts