Zelenskyy to meet with Rutte, von der Leyen and Costa: they will discuss peace efforts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet today with NATO Secretary General Rutte, European Commission President von der Leyen, and European Council President Costa.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was stated by the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, Paola Pignu.

What is known?

"I will not go into detail about what may be discussed at this meeting later today, but this should certainly be seen in the context of the ongoing discussions on peace for Ukraine," she said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: American representatives are aware of Ukraine’s basic positions, we continue working

Reparation loan

Another topic of discussion will be the reparations loan.

"Regarding the reparations loan, discussions will continue right up to next week's European Council meeting, which aims to reach a final decision and a clear outcome on how to address Ukraine's financing needs in 2026 and 2027," Pinou added.

According to the spokesperson, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will host President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa at his residence in Brussels today.