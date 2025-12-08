Zelenskyy’s meeting with Macron, Merz and Starmer ends: leaders refuse to comment to media

The meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Macron, Merz, and Starmer has ended.

This was reported by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The four leaders refused to answer any questions from journalists.

"Starmer and Zelenskyy then returned to the UK prime minister’s residence for further one-to-one talks, while Macron and Merz left Downing Street on foot," the outlet writes.

Watch more: Zelenskyy begins meeting with Starmer, Macron and Merz: leaders’ statements. VIDEO

Background

President Zelenskyy arrived in London on a visit.

It was reported that the president would hold talks with Starmer, Macron and Merz today. A meeting with Rutte is also planned.

It is known that Zelenskyy held a meeting with Merz, Macron and Starmer

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with Rutte, von der Leyen and Costa: they will discuss peace efforts