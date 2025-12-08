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Zelenskyy’s meeting with Macron, Merz and Starmer ends: leaders refuse to comment to media
The meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Macron, Merz, and Starmer has ended.
This was reported by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The four leaders refused to answer any questions from journalists.
"Starmer and Zelenskyy then returned to the UK prime minister’s residence for further one-to-one talks, while Macron and Merz left Downing Street on foot," the outlet writes.
Background
- President Zelenskyy arrived in London on a visit.
- It was reported that the president would hold talks with Starmer, Macron and Merz today. A meeting with Rutte is also planned.
- It is known that Zelenskyy held a meeting with Merz, Macron and Starmer
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