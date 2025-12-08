Zelenskyy begins meeting with Starmer, Macron and Merz: leaders’ statements. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began a meeting with the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom in London.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

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Statements by leaders

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that today’s talks are "a critical stage in the pursuit of peace".

According to Zelenskyy, what matters today is unity between Europe, Ukraine and the United States.

French leader Emmanuel Macron stressed that the Russian economy is beginning to suffer, especially after the latest sanctions imposed.

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer, Macron, and Merz in London

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he is "sceptical about some of the details in the documents coming from the United States", but added that this is precisely why the leaders have gathered today.

"This may be a decisive moment for all of us, which is why we are trying to continue our support for Ukraine… The fate of this country (Ukraine – Ed.) is the fate of Europe," he stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy announced visit to Britain, probably on Monday

Background

President Zelenskyy arrived in London on a visit.

It was reported that the president would hold talks with Starmer, Macron and Merz today. A meeting with Rutte is also planned.

Read more: Britain will join "reparations loan" to Ukraine, - Starmer