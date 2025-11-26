Britain will join "reparations loan" to Ukraine, - Starmer

The United Kingdom has announced its readiness to work with the European Union to provide Ukraine with financial assistance, which will be formed from Russia's frozen assets.

This was stated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing," according to Censor.NET, with reference to Liga.

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Support for Ukraine must continue

He believes that support for Ukraine should continue without interruption, even if work on a peace plan is ongoing at the same time.

Read more: UK plans to offer Ukraine NATO-style security guarantees – The Telegraph

"Even as we work to achieve peace—and we are indeed working on this—we cannot weaken the support Ukraine needs to continue the fight. I know that EU leaders will be looking at this issue in a few weeks' time, and there is already progress. Britain is ready to act alongside the EU in providing financial support based on the value of frozen Russian assets," said Starmer.

He added that this would be the best way to show Russia that it should sit down at the negotiating table rather than try to "wait out" the West.

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