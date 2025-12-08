Ending Russia’s war against Ukraine is not in China’s interest – Zelenskyy

Ukraine sees no signs that it would be in China’s interest for the Russian-Ukrainian war to end. Beijing and Moscow are stepping up their cooperation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with journalists on 8 December, as cited by Babel, reports Censor.NET.

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China does not support ending the aggression

The president noted that because of its confrontation with the United States, Beijing is not interested in a weak Russia. However, this does not mean that China is directly supplying Russia with weapons, but it is not interested in ending the war either.

"China definitely has influence over Putin. I do not see that it would be in China’s interest for this war to end. Why? Because we have seen the new U.S. doctrine. These are obviously two poles that see each other. These are two major powers and this is a major confrontation," the head of the Ukrainian state explained.

Read more: Ukraine has no right "under Constitution or moral law" to give up territory to Russia – Zelenskyy

Cooperation between Russia and China

Zelenskyy also spoke about intelligence reports: China is supplying Russia with machine tools and "other things", but there have been no reports of weapons deliveries.

Read more: Zelenskyy on meeting with EU leaders in London: Agreed on common position on security guarantees