Ending Russia’s war against Ukraine is not in China’s interest – Zelenskyy
Ukraine sees no signs that it would be in China’s interest for the Russian-Ukrainian war to end. Beijing and Moscow are stepping up their cooperation.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with journalists on 8 December, as cited by Babel, reports Censor.NET.
China does not support ending the aggression
The president noted that because of its confrontation with the United States, Beijing is not interested in a weak Russia. However, this does not mean that China is directly supplying Russia with weapons, but it is not interested in ending the war either.
"China definitely has influence over Putin. I do not see that it would be in China’s interest for this war to end. Why? Because we have seen the new U.S. doctrine. These are obviously two poles that see each other. These are two major powers and this is a major confrontation," the head of the Ukrainian state explained.
Cooperation between Russia and China
- Zelenskyy also spoke about intelligence reports: China is supplying Russia with machine tools and "other things", but there have been no reports of weapons deliveries.
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