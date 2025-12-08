Ukraine has no right "under the Constitution and moral law" to cede territory to Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has no right, "under the Constitution, international law and moral law", to cede territory to the aggressor state Russia as part of a peace agreement.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists on 8 December, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine will not cede territory

According to him, Washington is looking for a compromise between Russia’s demands for Ukraine to cede territory and Kyiv’s fight to defend it.

"Ukraine has no right and is not going to give up its territories – neither under Ukrainian law, nor under the Constitution of Ukraine, nor under international law, nor under moral principles. Russia, of course, insists that we hand over territory. We, of course, do not want to give up anything. That is what we are fighting for. The Americans are looking for a compromise in the negotiations, but that does not mean that Ukraine has to concede territory," he stressed.

Read more: US continues to pressure Ukraine to withdraw its armed forces from Donbas without fight in order to achieve "peace" with Russia, - Politico

About the US peace plan

The head of state also added that the US "peace plan" had been shortened from 28 to 20 points – the "openly anti-Ukrainian" provisions were removed, but "no compromise on territory has been found".

Answering journalists’ questions, Zelenskyy said that US leader Donald Trump does indeed want to end the war, but he has "his own vision", which differs from Ukraine’s.

According to the president, Trump’s advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are indeed working to bring the war to an end, but for Ukraine it is crucial "on what terms" it ends – to ensure there is no risk of a renewed Russian invasion.

Read more: After talks in London, Merz makes statement on Ukraine: Our support will not waver