Zelenskyy touches down in Brussels for talks with EU and NATO leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels on Monday, 8 December, for meetings with leaders of the European Union and NATO.

As reported by Censor.NET, he announced this during an online briefing.

Key topics of the talks in Brussels

According to the head of state, the main topics of the talks will be a reparations loan for Ukraine funded from frozen Russian assets of the Russian Federation and security guarantees for the country.

The president is expected to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Costa.

Next stage of the visit – Italy

Zelenskyy noted that after the meetings in Brussels, he will travel to Italy, where on 9 December, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The discussions are expected to focus on Ukraine’s security and further support from the EU.

The president stressed that these visits are aimed at strengthening international support for Ukraine and coordinating efforts to restore the country’s security and economic stability.