Trump will abandon peace initiative if he sees no progress, - Whitaker

US President Donald Trump may abandon his peace initiatives if a deal between Kyiv and Moscow proves unattainable.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Fox News by Matthew Whitaker, the US Permanent Representative to NATO.

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"Trump may decide to back down if he sees that there will be no agreement," Whitaker said.

However, he noted that Trump is using leverage on both sides of the conflict to reach a peaceful agreement. Whitaker stressed that the United States continues to take steps to achieve progress in the negotiations. Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are to help the parties develop a "multi-stage and rather complex deal".

"I think we are making significant progress. At the same time, this requires both sides. President Trump understands how to put pressure on the Russians and Ukrainians to get them to make this deal and continue to move forward. And, you know, I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful," Whitaker said.

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