Trump will abandon peace initiative if he sees no progress, - Whitaker
US President Donald Trump may abandon his peace initiatives if a deal between Kyiv and Moscow proves unattainable.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Fox News by Matthew Whitaker, the US Permanent Representative to NATO.
"Trump may decide to back down if he sees that there will be no agreement," Whitaker said.
However, he noted that Trump is using leverage on both sides of the conflict to reach a peaceful agreement. Whitaker stressed that the United States continues to take steps to achieve progress in the negotiations. Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are to help the parties develop a "multi-stage and rather complex deal".
"I think we are making significant progress. At the same time, this requires both sides. President Trump understands how to put pressure on the Russians and Ukrainians to get them to make this deal and continue to move forward. And, you know, I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful," Whitaker said.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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