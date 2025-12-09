Trump on "peace plan": It would be good if Zelenskyy read it

US President Donald Trump believes that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has allegedly not yet read the proposed draft peace agreement.

He said this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.

What did Trump say?

"He has to read the proposal. He hasn't read it yet. That was the case yesterday. Maybe he read it last night. It would be good if he read it. You know, a lot of people are dying. So it would be really good if he read it," said the US leader.

According to Trump, "his people" approved the proposal.

"They really liked it. His lieutenants, his top people. They liked it. But they said he hadn't read it yet. I think he should find the time," the US president added.

Read more: European media and politicians are hindering the peace process in Ukraine, - Dmitriev

What preceded it?

Trump claimed that Russia had allegedly agreed to his "peace plan," while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not even read the document.

The US peace plan: what is known

The White House administration has prepared a framework document that is proposed as a basis for ending the war. The first version contained 28 points. The plan aims to call for an end to the war on terms that include compromises from Ukraine, security guarantees, political agreements, and certain concessions.

According to publicly available information, the plan includes, among other things:

the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of the Donbas region, even those currently controlled by Ukraine;

restrictions or reductions in Ukraine's armed forces – the first version of the plan proposed reducing the size of the army;

renunciation of key categories of weapons and reduction of military support from the US;

equating the Russian language with the status of an official state language in Ukraine and granting special status to religion/the church (mentioning the legalization of structures associated with the Russian church);

providing Ukraine with security guarantees—similar to the provisions enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is concluded.

Following criticism and discussions—both from Ukraine and its European allies—some of the points have been changed: the new version now has around 20 points instead of 28.

Representatives of Ukraine and the US are holding consultations - they will try to "finalize" the text and agree on the basic principles of a peaceful settlement.

However, some of the terms of the plan—particularly territorial concessions and restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine—are considered unacceptable by the Ukrainian side without significant changes.