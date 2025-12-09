Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said that key media outlets and European leaders are hindering the implementation of the US "peace plan".

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Х.

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Dmitriev shared a link to an article in The Washington Post about Ukraine's refusal to agree to territorial concessions, a position that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed during a meeting with European leaders in London on 8 December.

"As expected, supporters of military escalation are seeking to derail Trump's 'peace plan' and continue the war," Dmitriev said.

He also claims that the peace terms, which the US allegedly agreed with the Kremlin, are being opposed by "globalists, British and European bureaucrats, neoconservatives and the military-industrial complex." In his opinion, the world's leading media outlets are also actively hindering the peace process.

Read more: US is pressuring Zelenskyy on territorial concessions in Trump’s "peace plan," according to Axios

US peace plan

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