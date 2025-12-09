European media and politicians are hindering peace process in Ukraine, - Dmitriev
Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said that key media outlets and European leaders are hindering the implementation of the US "peace plan".
According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Х.
Dmitriev shared a link to an article in The Washington Post about Ukraine's refusal to agree to territorial concessions, a position that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed during a meeting with European leaders in London on 8 December.
"As expected, supporters of military escalation are seeking to derail Trump's 'peace plan' and continue the war," Dmitriev said.
He also claims that the peace terms, which the US allegedly agreed with the Kremlin, are being opposed by "globalists, British and European bureaucrats, neoconservatives and the military-industrial complex." In his opinion, the world's leading media outlets are also actively hindering the peace process.
US peace plan
- On 23 November, negotiations began in Geneva between delegations from Ukraine and the US on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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