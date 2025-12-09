The new US national security strategy confirmed that Europe must become more independent from the United States, particularly in the area of security.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated on Tuesday by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"This document confirmed my assessment that we in Europe, including Germany, must become more independent from the US in the field of security. This is not a surprise, but it has been confirmed once again. It is now documented," said Merz.

He also rejected the idea that European democracy needs to be "saved."

"I see no need for Americans to save democracy in Europe right now. If it needed saving, we could handle it ourselves," Merz emphasized.

Read more: Trump on Europe: They talk too much and do nothing

What preceded it?

The White House recently unveiled a new strategy for US national security. In particular, it states that the European continent is facing "civilizational destruction" due to decades of economic decline, as well as political and cultural failures. The updated strategy highlights the ideological gap that has opened up between Washington and its traditional allies.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, commented on the updated US National Security Strategy, which criticizes Europe. She noted that despite the ideological divide, the US remains a key ally of Europe.

The European Commission, in turn, emphasized that decisions concerning the European Union are made by the European Union.

Key provisions of the new US defense strategy