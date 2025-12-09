Russia undoubtedly has stronger negotiating position now, - Trump
US President Donald Trump believes that Russia currently has a stronger negotiating position.
He said this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.
A journalist asked the US leader which country currently has the stronger negotiating position.
"Well, there can be no question about it. It's Russia. It's a much bigger country. It's a war that should have never happened. Frankly, it wouldn't have happened if I were a president and it didn't happen for four years.
I watched that taking place and I said: "Wow, they're going to cause some problems here" And it started and it could have evolved into World War III, frankly," Trump said.
According to him, this is unlikely to happen now.
What preceded this?
- Trump said that Russia had allegedly agreed to his "peace plan," while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not even read the document.
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