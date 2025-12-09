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Russia undoubtedly has stronger negotiating position now, - Trump

Trump considers Russia’s negotiating position to be stronger

US President Donald Trump believes that Russia currently has a stronger negotiating position.

He said this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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A journalist asked the US leader which country currently has the stronger negotiating position.

Read more: Little disappointed with Zelenskyy: he has not read "peace plan," - Trump

"Well, there can be no question about it. It's Russia. It's a much bigger country. It's a war that should have never happened. Frankly, it wouldn't have happened if I were a president and it didn't happen for four years.

I watched that taking place and I said: "Wow, they're going to cause some problems here" And it started and it could have evolved into World War III, frankly," Trump said.

According to him, this is unlikely to happen now.

Read more: Trump: US is no longer "monetarily involved" in war in Ukraine

What preceded this?

Read more: Trump will abandon peace initiative if he sees no progress, - Whitaker

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negotiations (1564) Russia (13877) Donald Trump (3005)
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