Trump: US is no longer "monetarily involved" in war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States is trying to bring the "Ukraine crisis" to an end.

He said this at a meeting at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

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The US leader also recalled his previous achievements as a peace-broker.

"I’ve settled eight wars. This would be the ninth, and our people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled. Not an easy situation, let me tell you, what a mess. It’s a war that never would have happened if I were president, not even a chance."

The US president added that under his predecessor, Ukraine received a significant share of its aid in cash:

"Biden gave away $350 billion like it was candy​​​. That is a massive amount of money, and much of it in cash, with a lot provided as equipment.

Read more: Trump enlists unofficial mediators for "peace deal" on Ukraine, - CNN

Meeting of the American delegation with Putin

Meanwhile, in the Kremlin on the evening of 2 December, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

It is known that Putin’s aides Yurii Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev are also taking part in the talks on the Russian side.

Read more: Zelenskyy on peace talks: ’Right now, these are special days when lot can change’

During the talks, Witkoff and Kushner are setting out the parameters of an updated peace plan following discussions with Ukraine in Florida on 30 November.

According to Axios, after Moscow, they will travel to Europe to meet with President Zelensky.

Read more: War must end as soon as possible – Zelenskyy after meeting with Macron