Ukraine gave Kushner response to US peace plan, - Axios

Ukraine has provided the US presidential administration with a response to each point of the latest draft of the American peace plan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Axios.

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What is known?

Officials say that the head of the Ukrainian delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, sent a response to Jared Kushner, negotiator and son-in-law of Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian official said that the response would include comments and proposed amendments "to make all this feasible."

Read more: US gave Europe a secret plan to return Russia to global economy, - WSJ

The Ukrainians sent their response to the US after several days of consultations with their European allies, mainly France, Germany, and the UK.

"The Ukrainian response includes new ideas for resolving such contentious issues as territory and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the publication writes.

Read more: Trump: 82% of Ukrainians "demand peace agreement"

What preceded it?